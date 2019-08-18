Paragon Capital Management Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Brookside Capital Management Cut By $11.09 Million Its Autozone (AZO) Position

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 8.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paragon Capital Management Llc acquired 6,962 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Paragon Capital Management Llc holds 90,782 shares with $4.90 million value, up from 83,820 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $78.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64 million shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 37.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 10,829 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Brookside Capital Management Llc holds 17,958 shares with $18.39 million value, down from 28,787 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.74. About 262,081 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.55 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,108 are owned by Paloma Prns Mgmt. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.02% or 115,603 shares. Btim, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,394 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 5,589 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Allstate holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,074 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,462 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 20 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr reported 0.02% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 70,378 shares. Coatue Limited Liability Corp owns 533 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tower Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 741 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Company holds 0.91% or 2,306 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 32,801 shares in its portfolio. Tru Co Of Vermont holds 500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 252,291 shares or 1.02% of the stock.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $900 lowest target. $1042.79’s average target is -4.48% below currents $1091.74 stock price. AutoZone had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 21. Credit Suisse maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. UBS maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained the shares of AZO in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AZO in report on Friday, March 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Jefferies maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Staley Cap Advisers has 3.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Seizert Limited Liability Co invested in 525,815 shares. 3.30 million are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Parus (Uk) Limited owns 397,430 shares. Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Ab reported 2.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fmr Ltd Liability Co invested in 29.28 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Keating Inv Counselors has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pzena Limited Company invested in 718,884 shares or 0.21% of the stock. New England Rech And Mngmt Inc invested in 1.23% or 33,650 shares. Moreno Evelyn V, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 109,882 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny invested in 2,961 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.1% or 14,721 shares. Naples Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% stake. Inv House Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Capital Mgmt Assocs New York holds 2.62% or 31,150 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $76.17’s average target is 26.36% above currents $60.28 stock price. CVS Health had 31 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, February 25. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $74 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by SunTrust. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11.