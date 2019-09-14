Paragon Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Cut Position by $1.20 Million as Share Price Rose

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 108,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50 million, down from 111,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 41.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 31,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 44,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, down from 75,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 13.26 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $281.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS) by 55,114 shares to 84,416 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 28,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 15,799 shares in its portfolio. Leavell reported 11,500 shares. Capital Invsts holds 0.3% or 24.12M shares. Lmr Prns Llp has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 31,775 shares. Ally Financial Inc reported 25,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. M&T Bankshares owns 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 47,232 shares. Groesbeck Invest Management Corp Nj reported 0.43% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wafra holds 503,248 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Rothschild Il holds 6,060 shares. Syntal, Texas-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc holds 0.13% or 20,450 shares in its portfolio. Consolidated Invest Gp Llc reported 137,584 shares. Davenport & Co Ltd Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 12,498 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 55,500 shares or 0.12% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.15% or 91,825 shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 30.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 62,035 shares or 5.27% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.53M shares. Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 2,348 shares. 137,920 are held by Capital Int Sarl. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 3.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.9% or 138,944 shares in its portfolio. First Comml Bank Sioux Falls holds 4.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,291 shares. Thomasville Bancshares reported 5.17% stake. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 152,949 shares. Texas-based Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Oberweis Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,770 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 2.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chem Bancorp invested in 1.68% or 110,527 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 54,501 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $222.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 11,638 shares to 118,803 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

