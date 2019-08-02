Paragon Capital Management Has Upped Umb Finl (UMBF) Holding; Lgi Homes (LGIH) Has 1.45 Sentiment

Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 93 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 64 trimmed and sold stakes in Lgi Homes Inc. The funds in our database now have: 19.74 million shares, down from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lgi Homes Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 48 Increased: 56 New Position: 37.

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) stake by 27.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paragon Capital Management Llc acquired 5,330 shares as Umb Finl Corp (UMBF)'s stock declined 0.90%. The Paragon Capital Management Llc holds 24,734 shares with $1.58M value, up from 19,404 last quarter. Umb Finl Corp now has $3.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 174,356 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $24,519 activity. The insider GRAVES GREG M bought $22,557. $258,520 worth of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) shares were bought by Murphy Timothy R..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 13.21% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. for 300,000 shares. Montgomery Investment Management Inc owns 93,940 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 2.5% invested in the company for 202,342 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 2.3% in the stock. Shaker Investments Llc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 44,290 shares.

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, and Tennessee markets. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. It offers entry-level homes and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. It has a 12.14 P/E ratio. At December 31, 2016, it owned 59 active communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 4 under the Terrata Homes brand.