Paragon Capital Management Has Upped By $556,884 Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Holding; KINGFISHER PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (KGFHF) Shorts Lowered By 0.63%

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) stake by 17.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paragon Capital Management Llc acquired 17,964 shares as Devon Energy Corp New (DVN)’s stock rose 14.94%. The Paragon Capital Management Llc holds 122,724 shares with $3.87M value, up from 104,760 last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New now has $11.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 4.85M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP LAYING OFF 300 WORKERS, ROUGHLY 9 PERCENT OF STAFF -LOCAL MEDIA; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon

KINGFISHER PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (OTCMKTS:KGFHF) had a decrease of 0.63% in short interest. KGFHF’s SI was 6.99M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.63% from 7.04 million shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 933 days are for KINGFISHER PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (OTCMKTS:KGFHF)’s short sellers to cover KGFHF’s short positions. It closed at $2.84 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement services and products through a network of retail stores and other channels located primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company has market cap of $6.19 billion. The firm offers garden furnishing, exterior lighting, performance hand and power tools, heating and cooling systems, security and water treatment products, air treatment products, and communication products. It has a 11.74 P/E ratio. It also engages in the property investment, sourcing, finance, and IT services businesses.

