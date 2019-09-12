Paragon Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Market Value Rose; Essex Investment Management Co Stake in Dexcom Com (DXCM) Has Lowered by $1.15 Million as Share Price Rose

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc Com (DXCM) by 70.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 7,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 3,283 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $492,000, down from 11,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $147.73. About 372,258 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 80.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 730 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150,000, down from 3,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $220.12. About 1.20 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08B for 25.13 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $222.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 11,638 shares to 118,803 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DXCM’s profit will be $17.50 million for 194.38 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by DexCom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 137.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novanta Inc Com by 10,205 shares to 70,585 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc Com (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 51,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc Com (NASDAQ:TRMB).