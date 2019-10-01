Paragon Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $615,000 as Market Value Rose; Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Has Trimmed Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $301.59 Million as Valuation Declined

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 80.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 730 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150,000, down from 3,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $232.99. About 2.12M shares traded or 8.98% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 397.82M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43 billion, down from 404.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 5.84M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley lowers its profitability forecasts for Tesla due to Model 3 manufacturing problems; 14/04/2018 – Thrift Overtakes Morgan to Lead at FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by General Tire; 17/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sees Loveless Kiwi at Two-Year Low as Debt Climbs; 15/05/2018 – EASYJET PLC EZJ.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2000P FROM 1880P; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and consumer sector focused PE firm Crescent Point; 02/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley admits Wednesday the firm was way off on its recently lowered iPhone sales forecasts; 18/04/2018 – GORMAN: MORGAN STANLEY PREPARED FOR RANGE OF CCAR OUTCOMES; 09/04/2018 – Brazos Midstream Agrees to Sell Delaware Basin Subsidiaries to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure for $1.75 Billion; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $11; 06/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sending its Advisors a Message? — Barrons.com

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $222.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 11,638 shares to 118,803 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 26.60 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,600 were accumulated by Icon Advisers Com. Benedict Advsr has invested 0.52% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has invested 4.97% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sumitomo Life Insurance Commerce stated it has 22,656 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mngmt reported 42,320 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.4% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Balasa Dinverno Foltz accumulated 4,299 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fragasso Grp Inc has invested 0.63% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Country Club Trust Co Na has 0.71% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 30,129 shares. Focused Wealth Management owns 0.25% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,555 shares. Blb&B Limited Liability Co holds 27,099 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 1.39% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 113,405 shares. Choate Invest Advsr reported 11,011 shares stake. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 0.11% or 64,763 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 22,908 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 198,238 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 849,435 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.21% or 985,529 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 7.28 million shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt holds 1.28M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg reported 0.09% stake. Fjarde Ap has 367,695 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Caprock Grp invested in 0.08% or 9,184 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 408 shares. Barnett & Company holds 838 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Llc has invested 1.81% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Eagle Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 15.41M shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cleararc Cap Incorporated has 0.25% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 19,597 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.74 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.