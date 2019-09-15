Paragon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $615,000; Share Value Rose; Great Lakes Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Armstrong World Industries (AWI) as Stock Price Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 63,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 118,848 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.55M, down from 182,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 262,731 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 80.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 730 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150,000, down from 3,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.00M shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9,333 shares to 21,608 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 10,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) stated it has 11,255 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.08% or 11,500 shares. First Republic owns 44,228 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 191,218 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 0.01% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Carlson Lp has 0.27% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Sei Investments Com accumulated 69,316 shares. First Savings Bank Sioux Falls reported 3,531 shares. 9,050 were reported by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Round Table Ser Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 2,756 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Moreover, Sandhill Prns Lc has 3.39% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Morgan Stanley owns 44,387 shares.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27 million for 18.45 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 6,270 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Company, Missouri-based fund reported 40,539 shares. Intact Management Incorporated invested in 16,400 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 14,408 were accumulated by Buckingham Inc. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel reported 0.05% stake. Carlson has invested 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Schmidt P J has invested 1.9% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 10 stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Advisors Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 1,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bbr Partners Llc holds 6,138 shares. Moreover, First Interstate State Bank has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 646 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 2.52 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt Inc holds 34,763 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 24.94 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.