Paragon Capital Management Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $402,458; Last Week HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Healthequity has $100 highest and $7000 lowest target. $81’s average target is 38.96% above currents $58.29 stock price. Healthequity had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperformer” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, September 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Chardan Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of HQY in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, September 9 by Raymond James. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Barrington. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, June 20. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7600 target in Wednesday, September 4 report. See HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) latest ratings:

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,026 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Paragon Capital Management Llc holds 108,225 shares with $14.50 million value, down from 111,251 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.73. About 9.42 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 6.91% above currents $138.73 stock price. Microsoft had 25 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15200 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16000 target in Friday, July 19 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 19.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.12 billion. The Company’s services and products include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It has a 41.76 P/E ratio. The firm also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs.

The stock decreased 5.17% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.29. About 290,994 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O

