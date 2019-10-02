Paragon Capital Management Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; BELLAMYS AUSTRALIA LTD ORDINARY SHARES (BLLMF) Sellers Increased By 6.25% Their Shorts

BELLAMYS AUSTRALIA LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BLLMF) had an increase of 6.25% in short interest. BLLMF’s SI was 1.16M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 6.25% from 1.09 million shares previously. It closed at $5.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,026 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Paragon Capital Management Llc holds 108,225 shares with $14.50M value, down from 111,251 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $134.07. About 17.25M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53's average target is 11.53% above currents $134.07 stock price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bellamy's Australia Limited produces and markets organic food and formula products for babies, toddlers, and young children. The company has market cap of $503.34 million. It operates in three divisions: Australia, Overseas Sales, and Australia Manufacturing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers formula and toddler milk drinks, cereals and rusks, pastas, snacks, and ready to serve baby foods, as well as powdered milk products.