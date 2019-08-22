Paragon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Visa (V) Stake by $11.99 Million; Boyar Asset Management Has Cut Pfizer (PFE) Position by $1.35 Million

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 106,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 138,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 17.43 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer Leads Top 10 Global Pharmaceutical Companies for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1,809 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 78,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $180.94. About 3.59M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.41% or 68,950 shares in its portfolio. Winfield Associate, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,072 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 101,379 shares. Hightower Tru Ser Lta reported 0.81% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Puzo Michael J holds 0.27% or 16,038 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Punch & Associate Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 16,842 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.83% or 76,286 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests invested in 25,900 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bennicas And owns 0.84% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 22,475 shares. Btim holds 93,260 shares. Arvest National Bank & Trust Tru Division owns 422,548 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Excalibur Mgmt Corporation reported 6.21% stake. Sun Life Financial holds 0.09% or 9,452 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson & Co Limited Liability Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Putnam Investments Lc has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Argi Inv Svcs Ltd accumulated 3,711 shares. Cryder Prns Llp reported 395,049 shares stake. Scotia Capital holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 562,162 shares. Clough Capital Ptnrs LP accumulated 170,750 shares. Amp Capital Limited reported 1.21% stake. American Economic Planning Adv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,294 shares. Element Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 4,941 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 12,674 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.53% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 416,863 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hollencrest Cap Mngmt invested in 13,343 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Mariner Limited Liability Company has 1.11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 563,248 shares. Goelzer Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 29,965 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.63 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.