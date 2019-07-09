Paragon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Visa (V) by $11.99 Million as Valuation Rose; As Olin (OLN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Boosted Position

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 710,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.05M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.98 million, up from 5.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 1.62M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 35.58% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 97.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,809 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 78,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $176.19. About 6.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 28,719 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $93.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ennis Inc (NYSE:EBF) by 20,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,678 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.12 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,945 shares to 43,711 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 33,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance I.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

