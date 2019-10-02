Paragon Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Apache (APA) by $325,864; Greenwood Gearhart Trimmed Bny Mellon (BK) Holding by $1.28 Million as Stock Price Declined

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 11,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 118,803 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 107,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 1.53M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 19/03/2018 – APACHE CORP – ON MARCH 14, 2018, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Planned Retirement of Kregg Olson as Executive VP, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Named; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream Holdings: Apache Will Have Option to Buy Up to 15% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 19/03/2018 – Apache in New Credit Fact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp: Seeking Regulatory Approval; Production Anticipated in 1Q of 2019

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Bny Mellon (BK) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 29,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 123,999 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48M, down from 153,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Bny Mellon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $42.8. About 2.04M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 23/04/2018 – 51NI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 43AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – 78ZD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – 47JE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/04/2018 – 37ZO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – BNY MELLON ECONOMIST VINCENT REINHART ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 01/05/2018 – 96XJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Net $1.17B; 09/05/2018 – 67ZD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24 million for 10.81 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 46,613 shares to 260,231 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN) by 6,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 44,200 shares. Omers Administration reported 0.03% stake. Franklin Resource holds 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 133,249 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Newtown invested in 0.1% or 7,933 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv owns 1,320 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has 0.17% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 136,221 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 391 shares. Twin Tree LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Guggenheim Cap Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Wharton Business Grp Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 7,520 shares. Van Eck Assoc holds 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 23,461 shares. Brookstone has invested 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 1,643 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.44% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ckw Grp Inc stated it has 2,500 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $256,378 activity. LOWE JOHN E had bought 5,000 shares worth $109,131 on Wednesday, August 7. 3,500 shares were bought by Ellis Juliet S, worth $95,407 on Friday, May 24.