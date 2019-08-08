Paragon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Conocophillips (COP) Holding; Unico American (UNAM) Sellers Decreased By 3.3% Their Shorts

Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) had a decrease of 3.3% in short interest. UNAM’s SI was 8,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.3% from 9,100 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 15 days are for Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s short sellers to cover UNAM’s short positions. The SI to Unico American Corporation’s float is 0.41%. It closed at $6.01 lastly. It is down 29.18% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNAM News: 02/04/2018 – UNICO AMERICAN CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.52; 03/04/2018 – LINX AGREES TO BUY UNICO FOR BRL16M PLUS BRL9M PENDING GOALS; 15/05/2018 – Unico American 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 02/04/2018 Unico American 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Unico American Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNAM); 15/05/2018 – UNICO AMERICAN CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.42

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 6.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 6,116 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Paragon Capital Management Llc holds 81,784 shares with $5.46M value, down from 87,900 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $61.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 9.12 million shares traded or 47.98% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 29/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 06/03/2018 – Woodside, partners dismayed Australia, East Timor have no plan for Greater Sunrise; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-OPEC and U.S. shale break bread in uneasy truce at Houston dinner

Investors sentiment increased to 5 in Q1 2019. Its up 4.50, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Unico American Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.01 million shares or 100.36% more from 1.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% or 13,300 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 1,030 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc invested in 0% or 18,700 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) for 48 shares. Biglari Cap owns 527,100 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De owns 539 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P reported 417,263 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 6,401 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 34 shares. 2 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorp Ag.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company has market cap of $31.90 million. The firm provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $6 activity. Another trade for 1 shares valued at $6 was bought by RUSSELL DAVID TREADWAY.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Cap International has invested 0.23% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Connecticut-based Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct has invested 0.37% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). State Street Corporation owns 55.97M shares. Harbour Invest Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 20,157 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Com has 2,345 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bp Public Ltd Com reported 0.32% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Optimum Investment Advisors stated it has 4,730 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canal Ins reported 75,000 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 4,609 shares. 10,095 were accumulated by Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability Company. The Michigan-based Chemical Bankshares has invested 0.27% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Kansas-based Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 734 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 33,082 shares to 113,237 valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 11,755 shares and now owns 67,397 shares. Ishares Tr (AGG) was raised too.