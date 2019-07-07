Paragon Capital Management Has Decreased Conocophillips (COP) Position by $403,656; Stock Value Declined; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Rose, Holder Rock Point Advisors Has Cut Stake

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 1,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,132 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, down from 67,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticizes Tariffs In Bloomberg Interview — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 6,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,784 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 87,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 4.58M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Will Pursue Enforcement and Seek Fincl Recovery of Its Award to the Full Extent of the Law; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple +2% after Mnuchin comments, Wedbush note – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Up Next: July Earnings – Live Trading News” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 13, 2019 : GE, HAL, CZR, PG, LVS, LLY, HPE, AAPL, FLEX, CMCSA, CINF, ZNGA – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA sees $1 EPS hit from Apple tariffs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 3.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Deltec Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 3,550 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Seven Post Investment Office Lp invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 109,039 were reported by Metropolitan Life New York. Somerset Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 1.71% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,703 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc reported 37,566 shares. American Century Cos Inc holds 2.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13.35M shares. Moreover, Waverton Invest Ltd has 4.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital owns 6.81 million shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Kames Public Ltd Liability reported 272,732 shares. Estabrook Capital holds 80,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thomas White Limited holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,522 shares. Stearns Fin Services Grp has invested 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). King Wealth holds 31,670 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Inv has 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,454 shares. Chevy Chase Inc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). City Co holds 0.58% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 30,632 shares. Cadinha Limited Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6,138 shares. Wealthcare Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 400 shares. Missouri-based Moneta Gru Invest Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.09% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Zacks Inv Management, Illinois-based fund reported 4,609 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 2,135 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability has 69,707 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lockheed Martin Mgmt holds 0.15% or 47,800 shares. Marco Lc reported 71,441 shares. Bollard Gp Lc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,572 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com reported 0.1% stake. Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Liability holds 52,389 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 16,970 shares to 107,165 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 33,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.49 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. to lead oil output growth through 2030, says top COP economist – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Donâ€™t Believe Low Crude Prices Will Last – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oil falls as disappointing economic data comes to the fore – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Lining Up Behind Higher Oil Prices – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 26, 2019.