Paragon Capital Management Decreased Yum Brands (YUM) Position; Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Increased Netease (NTES) Holding By $28.59 Million

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased Netease Inc (NTES) stake by 11.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steadfast Capital Management Lp acquired 118,623 shares as Netease Inc (NTES)’s stock rose 8.94%. The Steadfast Capital Management Lp holds 1.14M shares with $274.79M value, up from 1.02M last quarter. Netease Inc now has $32.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $257.79. About 380,630 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 95.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,236 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 7.53%. The Paragon Capital Management Llc holds 3,432 shares with $343,000 value, down from 79,668 last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $33.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.05. About 1.22 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity. The insider Gibbs David W sold 19,436 shares worth $1.83 million. Shares for $249,888 were bought by Domier Tanya L. Another trade for 2,889 shares valued at $259,808 was sold by Lowings Anthony. The insider Creed Greg sold 13,986 shares worth $1.32 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,280 were reported by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co. 1.42M are held by Morgan Stanley. Charter Com, New Hampshire-based fund reported 3,483 shares. Cls Investments Llc accumulated 103 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Com Tn invested in 0.01% or 755 shares. Moreover, Advisor Prtnrs Lc has 0.12% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Architects has 155 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% or 1,419 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot reported 0.09% stake. Sun Life has 521 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.1% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Charles Schwab Inv Management invested 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). The Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Reilly Fincl Llc holds 485 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 31.62 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) stake by 17,964 shares to 122,724 valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) stake by 6,710 shares and now owns 186,479 shares. Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) was raised too.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Longbow Research Downgrades Yum! Brands (YUM) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taco Bell hotel draws buzz – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KFC Is Trialing Vegan Version Of Its Chicken Burger – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Yum Brands had 14 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $76 target in Friday, January 11 report. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Sell” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup.

Among 4 analysts covering NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NetEase had 9 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, January 14. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. Nomura maintained NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by CLSA given on Thursday, February 21.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) stake by 1.50M shares to 1.00 million valued at $25.71M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 1.19 million shares and now owns 3.55 million shares. Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) was reduced too.