Paragon Capital Management Decreased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose; Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Shareholder Chickasaw Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $81.66 Million as Stock Value Rose

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 3.94 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.93M, down from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $41.09 lastly. It is down 21.27% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 108,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50M, down from 111,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 425 were reported by Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 8,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc Incorporated has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Winslow Evans And Crocker has 2,640 shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 5,500 shares. Polar Asset Prtn has invested 0.1% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). West Family Invs Inc accumulated 101,963 shares. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Llc Ny stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Advisory Ser Lc owns 10,710 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Chem Financial Bank invested in 13,815 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Parkside Fin Bancshares holds 393 shares. Hm Payson And Com has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.24 million shares to 7.60 million shares, valued at $158.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 1.57M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Holdings.

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.44M for 16.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $222.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 11,638 shares to 118,803 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

