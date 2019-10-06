Paragon Capital Management Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Stock Value Rose; State Street Increased Stake in Cass Information Sys (CASS) by $1.13 Million as Stock Value Rose

State Street Corp increased its stake in Cass Information Sys Inc (CASS) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 23,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 322,128 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.62M, up from 298,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Cass Information Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $783.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 16,704 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has declined 8.87% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 16/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems Raises Dividend to 26c Vs. 24c; 16/03/2018 – Cass Information Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CASS SEES CHINA PROPERTY PRICES TO FALL IN 2018: CHINA NEWS; 14/03/2018 Cass Sunstein Wins Holberg Prize; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q Rev $36M; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q EPS 65c; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Enh Rating To Central Cass Psd 17, Nd’s Certificates Of Indebtedness; 10/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 ENH rating to Central Cass PSD 17, ND’s Certificates of lndebtedness

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 108,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50 million, down from 111,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 6,414 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Alta Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Signature Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Welch Group Inc Limited Com holds 3.76% or 262,794 shares. Marco Investment Management Ltd Company reported 2.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Personal Capital Advsr reported 541,218 shares. Biondo Investment Advsr Limited Com invested 1.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealth Planning Ltd Liability invested in 49,841 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc owns 310,584 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.97% or 217,191 shares. Beacon Capital Management Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 50 shares. Monroe Financial Bank And Mi holds 0.85% or 18,955 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 138,944 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca accumulated 10,138 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $222.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 11,638 shares to 118,803 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.70M shares to 9.50 million shares, valued at $105.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 63,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.39M shares, and cut its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).