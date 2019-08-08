Paragon Capital Management Cut Paychex (PAYX) Position as Shares Rose; Everett Harris & Company Lifted Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $487,576

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 8,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 91,756 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 83,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 5.52 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 123,019 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, down from 127,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.06. About 564,480 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever N.V. 4 Gldrs. Ny Shar (NYSE:UN) by 31,315 shares to 992,403 shares, valued at $57.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Standard & Poors Depository Re (SPY) by 2,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,424 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 5,330 shares to 24,734 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 17,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.61 million activity. DOODY JOSEPH sold $860,986 worth of stock or 11,489 shares.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 30.46 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.