Paragon Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by $7.55 Million; Gagnon Securities Raised Its At&T (T) Holding by $457,529; Shares Rose

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 14,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 67,545 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 52,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PLANNING PREMIUM DTV STREAMING PACKAGE FOR ABOUT $80; 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video); 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 3,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 79,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 1.15 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa by 20,044 shares to 140,511 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 3,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,840 shares, and cut its stake in Secureworks Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 43,165 shares. Sonata Cap holds 0.43% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 18,379 shares. Trust Department Mb Fin Bancorp N A reported 83,295 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability stated it has 0.54% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 6,997 are owned by Baystate Wealth Mgmt. Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 160 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Cap Limited Com stated it has 36,887 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Zwj Inv Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 793,041 shares. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.41% or 2.11M shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.36% or 23,852 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 5.65M shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 17,451 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.54% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sns Gru Ltd invested in 0.11% or 15,285 shares. Moreover, Bellecapital Limited has 1.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 56,761 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 1.73M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Old State Bank In holds 7,274 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 194,814 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 1.42 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.09% or 63,000 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W & Inc invested in 1.51% or 551,584 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A holds 0.03% or 1,750 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr owns 873 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Centurylink Investment reported 0.62% stake. Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 2,148 were accumulated by Indiana Tru Management. 10,975 are held by Exane Derivatives. Dowling & Yahnke Limited invested in 0.32% or 33,224 shares. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 925 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 17,964 shares to 122,724 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).