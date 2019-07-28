Paragon Capital Management Cut Its Conocophillips (COP) Holding by $403,656; Strategic Global Advisors Increases Stake in Packaging Amer (PKG)

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 267.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 24,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,663 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 9,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $102.01. About 836,921 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA)

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 6,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,784 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 87,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 6.70 million shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 30/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET MINI-TENDER; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips’s Raid Has PDVSA Wounded, not Sunk in Caribbean; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,002 shares to 26,587 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance I by 18,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.23 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Are ConocoPhillips's (NYSE:COP) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance" on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com" on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "ConocoPhillips Is ~33% Undervalued – Seeking Alpha" published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com's news article titled: "Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St." with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,566 shares to 5,730 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,324 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

