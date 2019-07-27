Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Holding in Qad (QADA) Cut by $1.29 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Ycg Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $410,050; Valuation Rose

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $816.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 18,569 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 14,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder News: JNJ Stock Drops on Investigation – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Good News And Bad News About Johnson & Johnson’s Potential $15 Billion Talcum Powder Liabilities – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 11,966 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.75% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Long Road Inv Counsel Lc has 1.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,019 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 4.24% or 77,748 shares in its portfolio. Provise Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 59,724 shares. 176,828 were accumulated by Associated Banc. Bbva Compass Natl Bank accumulated 62,850 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Carroll Fin Assocs Inc stated it has 0.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bar Harbor Trust Service stated it has 73,946 shares. The Connecticut-based Birinyi Assoc has invested 0.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jarislowsky Fraser holds 1.18% or 1.35M shares. Moreover, Steinberg Global Asset Management has 0.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 23,144 shares. Franklin Resource reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Field Main Bancshares holds 21,331 shares. Capital Limited Ca accumulated 3,661 shares or 0.12% of the stock.