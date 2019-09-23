Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Lifted Mohawk Inds (MHK) Stake By $1.47 Million; United Capital Financial Advisers Has Increased Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holding

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) stake by 7.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc acquired 13,036 shares as Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)’s stock rose 4.39%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 187,215 shares with $18.00M value, up from 174,179 last quarter. Nasdaq Inc now has $16.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $100.25. About 382,507 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 09/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Advisor Presenting at RSA Conference 2018; 10/04/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC – IMPLEMENTATION OF ITS PROCURE-TO-PAY SOLUTION AT NASDAQ; 30/05/2018 – IEX Plans to Vigorously Defend Against Nasdaq’s Claims; 22/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 95.07 Points (1.29%); 09/04/2018 – Longfin Corp. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Non-Compliance Letter; 27/03/2018 – ldentillect Launches Blockchain Marketing Campaign for Real-Estate and Escrow to combat wire Fraud; 18/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 14.14 Points (0.19%); 09/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 49.71 Points (0.67%); 25/04/2018 – To Catch Bad Actors, Winklevosses’ Crypto Exchange Teams Up With Nasdaq; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture acquired 10,000 shares as Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK)’s stock declined 7.88%. The Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture holds 30,000 shares with $4.42M value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Mohawk Inds Inc now has $8.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $121.7. About 525,777 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. Shares for $1.37M were bought by BALCAEN FILIP. 2,000 shares valued at $235,375 were bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 2 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mohawk Industries has $17600 highest and $11500 lowest target. $152’s average target is 24.90% above currents $121.7 stock price. Mohawk Industries had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of MHK in report on Wednesday, August 21 to “Market Perform” rating. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 158,331 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Hm Payson And holds 242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Natl State Bank In accumulated 1,634 shares. 17,691 were accumulated by Snow Mngmt Limited Partnership. Fir Tree Capital Lp stated it has 7.87% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Cambridge Invest Advsr Inc has invested 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Hartford Inv Management holds 0.03% or 6,669 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 25,538 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Highland Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 5,000 shares. Northern owns 721,237 shares. Ameriprise Inc has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 70,147 shares. Cibc World invested in 2,230 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Whittier invested in 13 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nasdaq has $11400 highest and $9300 lowest target. $107’s average target is 6.73% above currents $100.25 stock price. Nasdaq had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 6. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NDAQ in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased Vanguard Short (VCSH) stake by 14,421 shares to 161,793 valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Colgate (NYSE:CL) stake by 194,817 shares and now owns 494,004 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Growth (SPYG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold NDAQ shares while 136 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 119.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 120.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Bessemer Gp Inc has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 246,690 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Stifel owns 7,658 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 32,479 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp stated it has 32,249 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.12% or 71,842 shares. Frontier Capital Limited Com has 898,727 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.1% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 861,375 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 74,129 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co invested 0.09% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Investec Asset Ltd owns 88,396 shares. Pggm holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 301,841 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 3,382 shares.