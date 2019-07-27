Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Raised Its Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX) as Share Price Rose; Transocean LTD (Call) (RIG) Holder Masters Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $2.23 Million as Shares Declined

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Call) (RIG) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 279,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.72M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 12.89M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 7.70 million shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank reported 0.09% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership holds 401,936 shares. 13,700 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Commonwealth Bancshares Of holds 12,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 597 shares or 0% of the stock. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 166 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 12,010 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,206 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Architects holds 300 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc has invested 0.1% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 3.16 million were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Company. The Massachusetts-based Sirios Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “WPX Energy To Explore Options For Its Permian Water Business – Forbes” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Risks Threatening Transocean – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Transocean Ltd.’s (NYSE:RIG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Transocean Ltd (RIG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean’s Fleet Status: Not Enough Jobs For A Driller Of This Size – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 500,000 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $18.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 1.41M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.41M shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brave Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 15,450 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp stated it has 1.15 million shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Sir Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 106,200 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 343,805 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 203,082 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Whittier Trust invested in 0% or 189 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0.04% or 5.34 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Lc, a New York-based fund reported 300 shares. Somerset Cap Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.48M shares.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.