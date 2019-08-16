Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Trimmed Stake in Caredx (CDNA) by $1.55 Million as Stock Price Rose; Swedbank Increases Position in Kellogg Co (K)

Swedbank increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 22,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35M, up from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $63.91. About 754,327 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.79% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.28. About 243,955 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.89 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Com has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). State Common Retirement Fund reported 752,600 shares stake. Btim Corp accumulated 6,225 shares. Valley National Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 892 shares. Amp Cap Limited owns 67,238 shares. 48,179 were accumulated by First Republic Invest Management. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Northside Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 8,205 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 67,770 are held by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 46,883 shares. Tompkins invested in 0% or 130 shares. Twin Tree Lp reported 96,332 shares stake. Amer Fin Group Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Techno (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.54 million shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $113.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmace (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 130,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 731,301 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).