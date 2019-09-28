Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Position in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Increased by $1.90 Million as Stock Rose; Sina Sina Us (SINA) Holder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Upped Its Stake

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Sina Corp Sina Us (SINA) by 39.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01M, up from 66,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp Sina Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 1.40M shares traded or 53.33% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.62M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.28M shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Fincl Assoc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 46 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 115,036 shares. Css Llc Il owns 138,177 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 12,988 shares. Conning reported 146,316 shares. 2,457 were accumulated by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 243,560 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Tb Alternative Assets Ltd reported 93,000 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 15,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Llp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Raymond James & Assocs has 37,162 shares. Korea Invest Corporation reported 66,146 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Trust invested in 366,970 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc owns 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 211,449 shares.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adr Pdd Us by 672,599 shares to 862,811 shares, valued at $17.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,168 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 100,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.