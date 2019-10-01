Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Cut Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake by $3.03 Million; Share Value Declined; Canyon Capital Advisors Position In Berry Global Group (BERY) Was Has Upped

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 68.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 1.94 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 699,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 5.79M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $304.32 million, up from 5.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 284,928 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.98M for 22.02 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Clear Street Markets has 0.02% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 16,200 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 27,209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated stated it has 10,700 shares. Nwq Invest Management Com Ltd Liability Com has 0.56% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 2.16M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 16,666 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 82,760 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company has 0.02% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Rmb Ltd Liability Co accumulated 552,242 shares. Moreover, One Trading LP has 0.03% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 265,444 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Llc invested in 80,000 shares. Parkside National Bank And holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 127 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 34,330 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.01% or 45,800 shares. Texas-based Paragon Assoc & Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture has invested 1.11% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Keybank Association Oh owns 12,279 shares.

