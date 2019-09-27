Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Decreased Caredx (CDNA) Position as Share Value Rose; Sensient Technologies (SXT) Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Upped Its Stake by $22.13 Million as Stock Declined

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) by 150.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 303,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% . The institutional investor held 504,770 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.12M, up from 201,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $67.51. About 34,503 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 1.10% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 30/05/2018 – Sensient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80; 26/04/2018 – Sensient Declares Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Expects Higher Onion Costs to Continue Through the End of the 3Q; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Sees 2018 EPS $3.70-EPS $3.80; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Net $38.2M; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.80; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80, EST. $3.79; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q REV. $356.5M

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $900,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.01. About 241,564 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold SXT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.74 million shares or 1.73% less from 39.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Service Incorporated invested in 10,953 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). 393,248 are owned by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 44,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 167,467 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,388 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 2,394 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs has 421,025 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica State Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 27,740 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 7,445 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 6,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Limited Partnership accumulated 484,154 shares.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 50,025 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $58.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 108,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0% stake. Geode Ltd Liability Corporation reported 548,465 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Bank Corporation has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Federated Investors Pa reported 316 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 24,494 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Ks has invested 0.2% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0.02% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 503,099 shares. Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 69,400 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 67,157 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 4,200 shares. 582,771 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Century Companies Inc invested in 101,946 shares or 0% of the stock. Rk Mngmt Limited Company reported 1.94% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).