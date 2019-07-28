Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Trimmed Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $5.56 Million; Seabridge Investment Advisors Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 107,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts J.P. Morgan Securities Australia ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 25/05/2018 – publity guides its asset management mandate with the successful sale of an office portfolio to J.P. Morgan Asset Management and LGT Capital Partners; 30/03/2018 – JPMORGAN $8 BILLION JURY LOSS FACES MASSIVE REDUCTION; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – WOLTERS KLUWER NV WLSNc.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 49 EUROS FROM 45.9 EUROS; 19/04/2018 – Cerberus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. TO RATING ‘A+’

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. Scher Peter also sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. $1.22M worth of stock was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. declares $0.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why JPMorgan Chase Stock Climbed 14.6% in April – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPMâ€™s Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

