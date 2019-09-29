Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Lifted Its Mohawk Inds (MHK) Holding by $1.47 Million as Stock Price Declined; Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake Lifted by Csat Investment Advisory Lp

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.58. About 530,342 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 310.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 4,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $921,000, up from 1,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.73 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc by 85,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. Shares for $235,375 were bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Invest Management Company holds 0.03% or 6,669 shares. 1,546 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pension Serv reported 89,955 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). London Of Virginia accumulated 128,344 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp stated it has 15,209 shares. Barclays Plc has 95,414 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 14,736 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability invested in 664,921 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The owns 8,666 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 43,036 shares. Schroder Mgmt Group holds 0.06% or 375,968 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 179 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 96,853 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts Limited has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Value Investors Rejoice: Value Beating Growth in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mohawk Industries Should Be Avoided – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK): Third Avenue Managementâ€™s Latest Thoughts – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mohawk Names Glenn R. Landau Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mohawk Industries Reports Q2 Results NYSE:MHK – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Rothschild Invest Corp Il holds 0.08% or 3,142 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Co holds 5,181 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0.28% or 4.95M shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt reported 1,401 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Carroll Associate Inc has 0.11% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cleararc Cap holds 0.43% or 7,135 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gam Holding Ag has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,000 shares. Proffitt & Goodson stated it has 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bankshares Of Stockton accumulated 0.56% or 5,404 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 720,000 shares. Stanley owns 7,471 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Signature Inv Advisors Lc, a California-based fund reported 22,830 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na holds 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 1,999 shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $283.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,467 shares to 14,743 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,447 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.