Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Lifted Wpx Energy (WPX) Position by $3.25 Million as Share Value Declined; New York State Common Retirement Fund Raised Its Position in Crown Castle Intl (CCI) by $473,600

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.85M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $145.17. About 1.11 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 5.08 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt stated it has 3.13 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Jvl Advisors Lc invested 6.46% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Susquehanna Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 401,936 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 283,804 shares. First Personal Financial reported 268 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 1.34 million shares. Cna has invested 0.52% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 5,345 were reported by Pinnacle Ltd Llc. Hodges Capital Management holds 1.4% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 1.06 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4.10 million shares. 2.12M are owned by Beaconlight Limited Com. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 368,020 shares. Daruma Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 247,766 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Financial Architects has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Brinker Inc accumulated 34,154 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp by 82,907 shares to 423,790 shares, valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C by 387,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,799 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 994,062 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 198,001 are owned by Klingenstein Fields And. Middleton Ma holds 0.05% or 2,359 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.29% stake. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Com holds 10,316 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. M Holdg Secs Incorporated holds 0.06% or 1,944 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The stated it has 405,062 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Limited Co has 18,671 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 3,427 were accumulated by Fiduciary Trust. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc Inc accumulated 183,368 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 249,010 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt One Commerce Limited. Lasalle Mngmt Securities Limited Liability stated it has 1.68% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ameriprise Finance reported 1.79 million shares. Ftb Advisors invested in 0% or 34 shares. Madison Investment Hldg holds 317,051 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio.