Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Decreased Position in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $3.03 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Mangrove Partners Maintains Position in Zafgen (ZFGN)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 68.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 9.74M shares traded or 3.90% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 46.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 567,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 64.45% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.0078 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7153. About 167,676 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust owns 3.17 million shares. 8.12 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 263 shares. Key Grp Inc Holdg (Cayman) Ltd accumulated 9.45M shares or 9.15% of the stock. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Hexavest holds 10,513 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 1,188 shares. Hsbc Public Lc stated it has 40,888 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.14% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.79 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Selz Cap Limited Liability stated it has 1.40 million shares or 4.34% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 52,569 shares. Zeke Lc reported 102,321 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Limited Company has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 434 shares.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95M for 20.94 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 25,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.