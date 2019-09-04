Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Trimmed By $1.29 Million Its Qad (QADA) Holding; Mackinac Financial (MFNC) Has 3.71 Sentiment

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased Qad Inc (QADA) stake by 37.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 30,000 shares as Qad Inc (QADA)’s stock declined 7.82%. The Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture holds 50,000 shares with $2.15 million value, down from 80,000 last quarter. Qad Inc now has $766.46M valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.84. About 19,112 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 21/03/2018 QAD INC QADA.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $328 MLN TO $332 MLN; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE

Mackinac Financial Corp (MFNC) investors sentiment increased to 3.71 in Q1 2019. It’s up 3.04, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 26 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 7 cut down and sold their holdings in Mackinac Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 9.39 million shares, up from 4.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mackinac Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 17 New Position: 9.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $159.20 million. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposit products, including commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer loan products, such as installment, mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as residential mortgage loans, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing.

The stock increased 4.76% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 4,110 shares traded. Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) has declined 7.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MFNC News: 18/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial Corporation Completes The Acquisition Of First Federal Of Northern Michigan; 04/04/2018 Michigan PSC: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 15/05/2018 – Ativo Capital Management Buys 1% of Mackinac Financial Corp; 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q Rev $11.7M; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 04/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mackinac Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFNC); 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac

Clover Partners L.P. holds 3.66% of its portfolio in Mackinac Financial Corporation for 131,076 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Llc owns 520,106 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 0.92% invested in the company for 487,936 shares. The New York-based Raffles Associates Lp has invested 0.92% in the stock. Fj Capital Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 477,595 shares.

Analysts await Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MFNC’s profit will be $3.72 million for 10.69 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Mackinac Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Analysts await QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 164.29% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by QAD Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% negative EPS growth.