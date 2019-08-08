Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Cut by $5.56 Million; Ipg Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Position by $77.05 Million

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 202 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,345 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513.01M, up from 1,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $331.38. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing wants to continue its push to not just build aircraft but to fix them, too; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 16.35 million shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – Goldman Hires JPMorgan’s Hari Moorthy As Partner Overseeing New Effort; 22/03/2018 – Dimon pay day means a year’s wages for typical JPMorgan staff; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA FINANCE MINISTRY’S DEBT OFFICE COMMENTS ON JPMORGAN; 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Economist Lim Recommended to Join Bank of Korea’s Board; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 13/03/2018 – DowDuPont to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference 2018; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC SAID TO ALSO PICK DEUTSCHE BANK, JPMORGAN FOR IPO; 27/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 98 EUROS FROM 96 EUROS; 26/04/2018 – DASSAULT SYSTEMES DAST.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 115 FROM EUR 108

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.01 billion for 11.11 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.05M are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company. Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 2,251 shares. Whittier Trust, California-based fund reported 580,093 shares. North Mngmt Corporation reported 4.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Buckingham Capital invested 0.79% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Willis Inv Counsel reported 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cs Mckee Lp owns 3.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 350,287 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has 10.88M shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt invested in 22,792 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Argi Inv Ltd Liability holds 13,339 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 1.44% or 235,259 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0.85% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Company accumulated 225,811 shares. Mrj Capital, New York-based fund reported 61,661 shares. Saturna has 12,237 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Fire Grp owns 10.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 75,000 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust has invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beaumont Prtnrs Lc invested in 15,926 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Brinker Cap reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 675 shares. Etrade Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.12% stake. Aspiriant Lc holds 1,368 shares. The North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America De has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Com has 1,445 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr owns 3,429 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,605 shares. J Goldman Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 4,064 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.8% or 24,549 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 241,163 shares.

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Financial (XLF) by 36,436 shares to 8,728 shares, valued at $224.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 69 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,312 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Us Financials Etf Index Fd (IYF).

