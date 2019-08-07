Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Holding in Qad (QADA) Has Cut by $1.29 Million; Immunomedics (IMMU) Shareholder Longwood Capital Partners Increased Its Position by $1.90 Million as Valuation Declined

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 8.60% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.78. About 2.31M shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 09/04/2018 lmmunomedics Appoints Dr. Robert lannone Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss $35.5M; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $756.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 22,458 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $43.69 million activity. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC also bought $18.74 million worth of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 61,000 shares to 381,500 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Mngmt Lc has invested 0.19% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Wallace Management accumulated 25,500 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd accumulated 303,327 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Principal Financial owns 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 47,670 shares. Opus Point Prns Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.63% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) or 62,575 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Mackay Shields Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 46,705 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Fil Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 100,819 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited has invested 0% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Suntrust Banks holds 16,087 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4.04 million shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 5,999 shares. Pnc Fincl Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Captrust Advisors owns 0% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 900 shares.

