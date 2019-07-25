Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Decreased Holding in Caredx (CDNA) by $1.55 Million; Greenlight Capital Increased Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holding by $14.58 Million; Market Value Rose

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.12% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 602,306 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 823,128 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 236 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 765,912 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested in 9,739 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 39,430 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Oberweis Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 209,210 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 190,751 shares. Secor Cap Advsr LP stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). M&T National Bank & Trust reported 7,368 shares stake. Macquarie Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Century Companies holds 87,512 shares. 50,000 were accumulated by Paragon Assocs And Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture. Moreover, Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 32,148 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.03% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 55,094 are held by United Automobile Association. 17,300 are held by Gru. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). First Personal Finance Services stated it has 555 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fdx holds 0.03% or 13,383 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Pggm Invests holds 0.05% or 211,324 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5.88 million shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 3,201 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). New York-based Jacobs Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 4.83% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 6,776 shares.