Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Cut as Market Valuation Rose; General American Investors Company Trimmed Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $2.12 Million as Shares Declined

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 9.88 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – NATL BANK OF CANADA, JPM TEST QUORUM DEBT ISSUANCE APPLICATION; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan chairman Jamie Dimon has called bitcoin a “fraud,” and Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley told CNBC in an interview: “You will never see a fund from Vanguard on bitcoin.”; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – SKF SKFb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 180 FROM SKR 175; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Buys Building in Washington for Regional Headquarters; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees 40 Percent Correction in Equity Markets; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 25 (Table)

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.39 million, down from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 9.45M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge has invested 0.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trust Department Mb Commercial Bank N A has 6,898 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based First Tru has invested 1.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Selway Asset owns 46,329 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 1.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 997,703 were accumulated by Scotia Inc. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 4,185 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corporation has 105,872 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associates invested in 44,670 shares. Zuckerman Investment Gru Ltd Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability accumulated 2.52% or 106,006 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 15,323 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Blue Cap has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability accumulated 2.18% or 47,177 shares. Everett Harris And Ca has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.99 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

