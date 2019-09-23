Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Lifted Mohawk Inds (MHK) Holding by $1.47 Million; Fisher Asset Management Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 1.38 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 20.82M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79B, up from 19.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 16.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $121.7. About 449,070 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,212 shares to 998 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heineken N V Sponsored Adr L1 (HEINY) by 36,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,365 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Glb Cnsm Stp Etf (KXI).

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 275,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. $235,375 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares were bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.