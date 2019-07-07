Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $5.56 Million as Market Value Rose; Elm Ridge Management Position in Century Alum Co (CENX) Has Lifted by $422,544

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – DASSAULT SYSTEMES DAST.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 115 FROM EUR 108; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Warns of Losses Amid Torrent of China Property Bonds; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 370 FROM SFR 350; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Jessica Matthews to head JP Morgan Private Bank’s new offering; 19/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Benchmark 3NC2 Fxd-to-FRN; 07/03/2018 – France’s Engie exploring sale of German power plants

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $606.62M market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 657,240 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 55.06% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 08/03/2018 – Century Aluminum Company Lauds Implementation of Broad Relief by President Trump; 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFF EXEMPTIONS WILL BE LINKED IN PART TO MILITARY RELATIONSHIPS; 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO Michael Bless thinks despite tariff exemptions, the ultimate objective will be reached â€” reviving the steel and aluminum industries; 09/04/2018 – Century Aluminum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFFS ARE NOT EFFECTIVE FOR ANOTHER 15 DAYS; 13/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Says Facility’s Other Two Potlines Were Unaffected; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Was Forced to Temporarily Stop Production on One of Its Three Potlines; 13/03/2018 – COLUMN-Aluminium through the looking glass after Trump’s tariffs: Andy Home

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 60,041 shares to 185,989 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 33,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,159 shares, and cut its stake in Adient Plc.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.13 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.