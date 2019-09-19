Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Raised Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake; Ejf Capital Boosted Its At&T (T) Position by $330,000; Market Valuation Rose

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $838,000, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 9.22M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.62 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 1.09M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp invested in 2.10M shares. Private Advsr holds 1.8% or 190,234 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Limited Liability invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). M&R Capital Mgmt reported 132,089 shares. The Wisconsin-based Dana Invest has invested 0.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk has invested 0.8% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 1.68% or 43,832 shares. Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cutler Investment Counsel Limited owns 211,334 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Permanens Cap Limited Partnership reported 776 shares. Gabelli And Company Inv Advisers Inc has 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 11,632 shares. 189,610 are held by Sand Hill Global Advsr Llc. Affinity Llc has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 1.92% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 4.69M were reported by Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $805.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 25,140 shares to 81,869 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meridian Corporation by 67,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,426 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 501 are owned by Kistler. The Vermont-based Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.17% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp has 2.85% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1.69 million shares. Heathbridge Cap invested in 814,000 shares or 6.38% of the stock. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The, Japan-based fund reported 115,547 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 1.29M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advsr owns 3.22% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 300,000 shares. Tobam has invested 3.17% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 10,113 shares stake. Scout Invests has invested 0.5% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 91 shares. Prospector Partners Limited has 232,700 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp Inc (Ca) holds 0% or 220 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 307,344 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 1.52 million are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 100,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.