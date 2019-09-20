Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Cut Its Holding in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) by $2.00 Million as Stock Value Rose; Diodes (DIOD) Holder James Investment Research Decreased Position as Market Valuation Rose

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 16,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The institutional investor held 5,890 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 22,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. It closed at $39.94 lastly. It is down 15.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 12/04/2018 – 2018 Global Market Report on lndicator Panels lncorporating Liquid Crystal Devices (LTD) or Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – DIODES INC DIOD.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$308M; 16/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE; 03/04/2018 – USTR CHINA TARIFF LIST INCLUDES LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES, TRANSISTORS, SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diodes Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIOD)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 206,566 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 250.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.12 per share. PARR’s profit will be $21.46M for 13.42 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold DIOD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.30 million shares or 0.12% more from 40.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel stated it has 0.01% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Ameriprise owns 537,162 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 8,000 shares. Regions Financial Corp accumulated 0% or 7,657 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 62,453 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 73 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 71,273 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York has invested 0.01% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Invesco invested in 0% or 327,286 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Nuveen Asset stated it has 798,118 shares. 102,382 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Hillcrest Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 1.86% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 329,083 shares. Matarin Management Ltd reported 72,144 shares.

Analysts await Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 14.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.68 per share. DIOD’s profit will be $39.37 million for 12.80 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Diodes Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Year (TLT) by 24,659 shares to 133,402 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd F (NASDAQ:HELE) by 15,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Village Super Mkt (NASDAQ:VLGEA).