Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Maintains Position in Wpx Energy (WPX); Cutler Capital Management Has Upped Its Community West (CWBC) Holding by $620,390

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.82. About 166 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 8.92M shares traded or 6.95% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 25,500 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 22,666 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 1.34M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 13,700 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.03% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Victory Mgmt Inc holds 854,437 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 24,109 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 28,831 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 10.54 million shares. Selz Capital Ltd reported 1.40 million shares or 3.5% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Nomura has 287,000 shares. Estabrook Cap Management accumulated 0% or 116 shares.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WPX Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WPX Energy Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $90,324 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $9,750 was bought by BARTLEIN ROBERT. The insider STOVESAND KIRK bought 263 shares worth $2,706.