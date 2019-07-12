Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Raised Position in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR); Confluence Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Luxoft Holding (LXFT) as Shares Declined

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 5,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,875 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 108,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 54.15% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has risen 36.82% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.59; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Adj EPS 59c; 17/04/2018 – SoftBank Robotics America Announces Luxoft as Premier Development Partner for Pepper, the Humanoid Robot; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING, REPORTS UP TO $60M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 07/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Rev $232.9M; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING 4Q ADJ EPS 59C, EST. 60C; 19/03/2018 – congatec Powers Luxoft’s Modular Next-Gen Automotive Reference Platform; 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING – REPURCHASES MAY BE MADE FROM TIME TO TIME ON OPEN MARKET AT PREVAILING MARKET PRICES & WILL BE FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE CASH

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.19. About 126,070 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition Of 33 Cenex(R) Zip Trip Retail Locations In Washington And Idaho; 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Holdings by 17,940 shares to 190,308 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fr by 87,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

