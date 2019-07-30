Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Trimmed by $5.56 Million; Capital International Sarl Has Increased Position in Equinix (Reit) (EQIX)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $7.53 during the last trading session, reaching $494.11. About 120,121 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $115.51. About 2.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT; 24/05/2018 – HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC BOWL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 250P FROM 230P; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 150 points, led by JP Morgan; 14/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Honeywell Interest Inc holds 4.42% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 25,003 shares. Moreover, Prelude Management Ltd has 0.1% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,089 shares. Regions stated it has 214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern holds 0.13% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Capital Int Sarl has 7,255 shares. 947 were accumulated by Miles Capital. 729 were reported by Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 0.04% or 81,175 shares. Tensile Capital Management Llc accumulated 111,087 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 21,299 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Selkirk Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 5.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ems Cap LP has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cornerstone stated it has 152 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bb&T Secs Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,006 shares.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 36,800 shares to 37,638 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,600 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.88 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.