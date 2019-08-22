Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Upped Its Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake by $3.25 Million; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Upped Stake in Facebook (FB) by $363,208 as Stock Price Rose

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $181.88. About 8.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB); 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Exclusive: Facebook eyes Sunnyvale office complex for huge expansion; 19/03/2018 – Ad targeting from Facebook is eerily accurate because it uses a variety of methods; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN MARCH 2017, COMPLETED INTERNAL AUDIT TO CONFIRM ALL GSR DATA WAS DELETED; CERTIFIED TO FACEBOOK FIRM HOLDS NO DATA FROM GSR; 10/04/2018 – YouTube and Facebook Are Losing Creators to Blockchain Rivals; 21/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed:; 09/04/2018 – Hewlett, Knight, Koch foundations, with other funders, will support independent research on Facebook’s role in elections and de; 23/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) on Behalf of Investors; 08/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive– Former FCC Rob McDowell on the Facebook Privacy Scandal: `I Think this Is a Watershed Moment’; 09/04/2018 – MA URGES ZUCKERBERG TO TAKE FACEBOOK’S ISSUES SERIOUSLY

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 3.16 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

