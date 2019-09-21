Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Decreased Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake as Share Value Declined; Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Capwealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 60,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.15 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36 million shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERICAL LOANS HEAD SAYS CEOS ARE OPTIMISTIC ON US ECON; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 68.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 9.77M shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95M for 22.94 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 35,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf Inc holds 0.23% or 1.65 million shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Lc holds 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 12,785 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc owns 12,885 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 115,438 are held by Aviva Public Limited. Parkside Finance Comml Bank And Trust reported 127 shares. Blackrock owns 35.62M shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Company has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 65,233 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust owns 140 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 0.1% stake. Tci Wealth owns 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 542 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 23,166 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Co holds 186,773 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% or 288,084 shares. Phocas accumulated 2,700 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $699.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,671 shares to 177,675 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).