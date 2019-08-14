Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Increased Its Stake in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $3.25 Million as Share Price Declined; Axiom International Investors Maintains Holding in 58 Com (WUBA)

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 40.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 61,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 213,385 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, up from 152,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 842,025 shares traded or 0.11% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 6.93 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0% or 25,500 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated stated it has 0.27% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 3.93M are held by Cooperman Leon G. Columbia Pacific Advisors Ltd Company invested 1.22% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 6.14 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Citigroup Inc holds 349,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ci Invests stated it has 57,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 348,477 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 166 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 2,186 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 28,284 shares. 211,560 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 84,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 1.34M shares.

