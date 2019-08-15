Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $5.56 Million as Shares Rose; As Servicenow Com (NOW) Stock Price Rose, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Raised Position

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $104.8 lastly. It is down 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/05/2018 – DealBreaker: JPMorgan Places Child In Charge Of Childish Cryptocurrencies; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 29/05/2018 – JPM EXPECTS CORE MARKETS ACTIVITY TO BE UP BY SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 11/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42 EUROS FROM 40 EUROS; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NOW) by 24436.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 5,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 5,398 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 22 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $252.01. About 723,273 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons Stpls (XLP) by 42,339 shares to 7,798 shares, valued at $438,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 6,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,496 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Macy’s: Respect The Market And Step Aside – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow: Now Is The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.97% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cap holds 0.25% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 2.32 million shares. Scge Lp accumulated 9.42% or 613,000 shares. Washington Trust Bank & Trust has 159 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,984 shares. Sands Cap Ltd invested in 4.76% or 6.27 million shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 8,240 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,594 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md invested 0.47% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.03% or 1,170 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.05% or 1,863 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Westpac Corporation has 12,819 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv holds 60,350 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.78 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Bank stocks sink as yield curve inverts, with Bank of America, Citigroup and Regions leading the losers – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.