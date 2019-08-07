Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Boosted Wpx Energy (WPX) Holding; As Rpm Intl (RPM) Stock Value Rose, Hound Partners Increased Stake

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39 million, up from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 792,593 shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 17.71 million shares traded or 118.37% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.86 million shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $10.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 2.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84M shares, and cut its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,400 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Shelton invested in 0.04% or 618 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Fifth Third Natl Bank has 15,781 shares. First Allied Advisory Service accumulated 10,501 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management invested in 11,005 shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). State Street Corp invested in 6.22M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Fcg Ltd reported 14,529 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 15,778 are owned by Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 20,240 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Gp Capital Mngmt Limited owns 9,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0.03% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

