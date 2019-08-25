Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Boosted Its Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Position; As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Share Value Rose, Holder Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $4.48 Million

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.32. About 225,596 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 05/03/2018 PAR PACIFIC 4Q REV. $663.1M, EST. $590.0M; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 179,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.08 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.78. About 4.75M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 06/03/2018 – Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s ldentities and Overall Happiness; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International 1Q Profit Up 8.3%; 29/05/2018 – MGM: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive for Both MGM Resorts and MGP; 10/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL: NEW $2.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL WITH CASH, BORROWINGS, ISSUANCE OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP UNITS TO UNIT OF MGM RESORTS; 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS COMMENTS ON U.S. SUPREME COURT DECISION; 26/04/2018 – MGM China Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Data; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to Power 13 Las Vegas Strip Properties With Solar; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Allocation Adds MGM Resorts, Exits SKF; 10/05/2018 – CityCenter Announces Closing of Incremental Term Loan and Amendments to Its Credit Facilities

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 74,200 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $29.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. 1,145 shares were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK, worth $30,075 on Thursday, March 7. The insider SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32 million.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $166.85 million for 21.70 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.13% EPS growth.

