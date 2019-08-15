Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Continues to Hold Stake in Wpx Energy (WPX); As Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Timber Creek Capital Management Has Cut by $1.56 Million Its Stake

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 977,380 shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $400 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 12,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 34,411 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 46,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $110.77. About 534,297 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Patient-reported Outcomes Tool Revealed Improvement in Symptom Frequency and Quality of Life Domains With Entresto; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 24/04/2018 – LLY: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SHOULD MANDATE PASS-THROUGH REBATES; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.14; BOOSTS 2018 EPS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS GIVEN WRITTEN NOTICE TO EMA TO REQUEST RE-EXAMINATION OF NEGATIVE OPINION ISSUED BY CHMP IN FEB 2018 FOR MAA FOR NERATINIB; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 28/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: IMPROVEMENT IN QUALITY OF LIFE DOMAINS WITH ENTRESTO®; 03/04/2018 – TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP 600535.SS SAYS UNIT SIGNS LICENSING AGREEMENT ON DIABETES MEDICINE WITH ELI LILLY LLY.N

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Ltd accumulated 508,926 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westwood Group Inc Inc has invested 0.29% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 20,845 are owned by Gam Ag. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 4.27 million shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 170,001 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 263 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 766,000 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Lc stated it has 5,345 shares. Caymus Capital Lp reported 1.39M shares stake. Moore Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 230,000 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 11,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% or 3.16 million shares in its portfolio. Jennison holds 0.14% or 10.54 million shares in its portfolio. 1,644 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs Inc.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 60,805 shares to 81,515 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 18,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 7,842 shares. Northpointe Ltd Liability Company holds 16,254 shares. Marvin Palmer Associates has invested 4.39% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Community Bank & Trust Na has 0.1% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,904 shares. Massachusetts Financial Co Ma reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Wagner Bowman reported 14,570 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 220,201 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 0.3% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.65% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Shufro Rose & Ltd has invested 0.61% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Rothschild Il stated it has 15,814 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs accumulated 2,467 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Putnam Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.73% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Naples Advsr Ltd Co, a Florida-based fund reported 15,421 shares.